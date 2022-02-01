Celebrity Big Brother 3 spotlight: How will Todd Bridges do in the game?

For people who grew up at a certain period of TV history, Todd Bridges may be one of the most famous people on Celebrity Big Brother 3. Diff’rent Strokes was, at one period of time, one of the biggest shows on TV! He’s done a lot of work over the years and also lived a lot of life … but has any of it made him prepared for this environment?

The thing about Todd on the surface is that we’re not looking at a competition threat here. He’s one of the older people on this season, we’re not sure how well he knows the show, and it’s not even all that clear how much he’ll be playing to the cameras. Even though he’s done reality TV, we’re not sure that he’s ever done anything quite like this.

Do we think that Todd is going to try to win? Absolutely, and while that may seem like an obvious answer, it’s really not. We think there are some celebrities who are afraid to be “the bad guy” or make some move that would cause them to come across as cutthroat. We don’t think Todd will be too timid to play the game. We anticipate him trying to build alliances and take out whoever he considers to be a threat.

Are there any easily-to-predict allies for him in the house? Maybe he tries to form a bond with another actor in Chris Kattan, or someone like Shanna Moakler, who has been on the reality TV circuit alongside him, will be a worthwhile partner to team up with for some time.

At this point, we’re just eager to see Todd and everyone else play — luckily, the premiere is right around the corner!

