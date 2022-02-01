The Gilded Age season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Peggy’s meeting & new feuds

Want to know a bit more about The Gilded Age season 1 episode 3? We should start by noting that there’s a glorious mess ahead. At least one member of the Russell family is going to be in the midst of a vicious argument, and that’s without thinking of anything that is coming Peggy’s way.

The great news for her is that we’re going to have a chance to see her secure a meeting with a publisher. Isn’t that great? It’s an opportunity to take a big leap forward with the Christian Advocate, but is this going to work out anywhere close to as planned? Is she going to have to deal with prejudice or dejection by the end of it?

Peggy’s story will be important through the entirety of episode 3, but so will the rise and fall of important innovations in the city. Take, for example, a train station — or, at the very least, one not finding the sort of success that was expected within the society.

The Gilded Age is at its core a historical drama, and one of the subjects we expect it to examine is the history of wealth at around this time. There were so many people who accumulated so much so quickly and in the end, a number of people had more money than they knew what to do with. This was a time of great experimentation and then also the world figuring out how to keep up with all of the advancements. Get ready for some big, expensive experiments to eventually fall apart.

Even though we’re only a couple of episodes into the season at the moment, we’re already starting to get the feeling that The Gilded Age is developing a devoted following. If it can keep that up, odds are it will be around for quite some time.

