Nancy Drew season 3: Will finale ratings help season 4 renewal odds?

We’re a few days removed from the Nancy Drew season 3 finale — with that in mind, why not look ahead towards a season 4?

We know that in general, the ratings for one episode don’t dictate precisely what the future is going to be. Yet, they do matter, especially amidst all of the scuttlebutt that The CW could be sold at some point in the near future. Will the new owners cut more shows than we’ve seen in the past? That’s absolutely something that we can’t rule out at this given moment in time.

Now that we’ve spelled all that out, let’s get into the ratings for the finale. The end of season 3 ended up generating around 350,000 live viewers, and that is the least-watched episode of the show since early December. We know that the majority of people do watch Nancy Drew after the fact on their DVR, but every single viewer does still matter.

We do want to say we’re at least reasonably optimistic that there will be a season 4 still, if for no other reason than that Nancy Drew had the near-impossible challenge of airing on Friday nights. That’s a really tough spot for any show to be at, especially when there are so few young viewers available and competition from a bunch of streaming services that often launch stuff later in the week.

One other thing that will probably help out this show is the oh-so-simple fact that Nancy Drew has a sizable international audience, and since the studio here in CBS at least partially owns The CW, we also have a feeling that this will play into the future, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Nancy Drew

Do you want to see a Nancy Drew season 4 renewal happen at The CW?

Is there any one thing you’re especially excited for? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After doing that, remember to come back around for some other updates all about the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







