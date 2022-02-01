The Bachelor episode 5 spoilers: Clayton, Shanae, & a 2-on-1 date

As you prepare for The Bachelor episode 5 on ABC next week, it feels like one thing is gonna be at the center of everything: Clayton and Shanae.

At the end of the group date tonight, the show’s resident “villain” crashed the group date and shortly after that, we saw her toss the trophy in the frustration. Clayton is clearly confused, mostly because he 1) isn’t seeing the full story and 2) probably is triggered by a lot of the words that Shanae uses. She talks about being bullied, and he doesn’t want to be someone who ignores someone throwing around that word. The problem is that he’s also got such physical chemistry with Shanae that he’s also not thinking clearly. That make-out session at the bar is something that is probably making a LOT of people scream at home.

Here’s what we wonder: Why did she think throwing the trophy was going to be productive? All that’s going to do is cause more problems.

Well, the promo for what’s next showed that the remaining women are going with Clayton to Niagara Falls. There’s going to be a lot of romance there, but is there more drama to go along with it? Shanae claims that it’s her versus 14 other women, and we’re going to see a two-on-one date that could send her home for good.

Who is on that two-on-one date with Shanae? Genevieve, who was so involved at the afterparty tonight. It was inevitable that we were going to get this at some point, mostly because there’s nothing producers love more than setting up their villain figure to be eliminated on these dates. Just remember how many times we’ve seen that before!

