Is Ordinary Joe new tonight on NBC? More season 2 hopes

Is Ordinary Joe new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ll discuss where things stand now, and then also what the future of the series could look like.

Since we don’t want to keep you waiting, we suppose the right place to start is by going ahead and getting the bad news out of the way: There is no installment on the air tonight. Last week marked the season 1 finale, which is why there were so many big reveals at the end of it. Joe, through all three of his timelines, was ready to make a big move in his romantic life. However, it’s also unclear in every single one what is going to happen for him next. There was a LOT set up for a possible season 2, but whether or not we get it is a totally different story.

If we were to look at the ratings right now for the first season, we’d say that we’re more concerned that we’re not getting it at this point. The ratings fell hard after the end of The Voice this past fall, and we almost wonder if the central premise of the show is a little too experimental for network TV. This isn’t a medium where viewers are used to watching so many different timelines at once, and maybe it’s a little hard to dive into right away. Yet, it’s also deeply rewarding to watch the thematic parallels across stories, as well as see fascinating moments like the vision-of-sorts Music Joe had during the finale.

Odds are, NBC will announce their decision on a season 2 once we get around to the spring; if you want to help keep Ordinary Joe on the air in the long-term, the biggest suggestion we can offer is to 1) watch the show back on DVR or streaming and then 2) tell your friends to do the same! Sometimes, a quality grassroots campaign can really work.

