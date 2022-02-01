Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Are we going to chance to dive further into the crime procedural after the two-part “Spies” story arc? If you’re looking for an answer to that question, we’re absolutely happy to help!

So where can we start things off here? By going ahead and sharing some of the bad news: There is no episode on tonight. Not only that, but there’s also no episode airing next week, either. This is the beginning of a long hiatus that is brought on, at least in part, by the Winter Olympics. CBS doesn’t want to air almost any of their shows against that and we don’t blame them. Just think in terms of what the long-term impact would be on the ratings.

Based on all the current evidence that we’ve seen so far, you will have a chance to see NCIS: Hawaii return to the air on Monday, February 28. It’s a little bit too early to have more information as to what’s coming up, but we imagine that structurally, it will play out like most other episodes so far: You’re going to have a prominent case and some issues that will test key relationships.

Take, for example, the current state of things with Lucy and Whistler. We’re rooting for these two, but at this point Whistler’s going to have to work in order to earn her trust back. While she cares about her, she was not 100% above-board as to what happened with her past girlfriend — and the fact that she never officially broke it off. We anticipate that this story is going to pick back up at some point.

Meanwhile, there’s an official crossover airing in March with NCIS proper! Katrina Law and Wilmer Valderrama were both out shooting in the Aloha State; hopefully, there will be more updates on that very soon.

