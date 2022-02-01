Outlander season 6: See a new portrait of Roger and Bree!

With the Outlander season 6 premiere vastly approaching, we’re thrilled to have whatever good stuff Starz decides to throw at us.

What does that mean today? Think in terms of a new look at Roger and Bree. If you look below, you can see a new portrait courtesy of the folks at Starz of Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton’s characters. Of course, there’s nothing in here directly that is a huge spoiler for what is coming up next, but it is an important reminder of where they are in North Carolina and also the stable status of their relationship so far.

The story for these two characters in season 6 is going to be pretty darn significant. At the forefront of it is these two working to do whatever they can to make Fraser’s Ridge truly their home. Sure, they are surrounded by family and loved ones, but there are also some hindrances they face to truly finding a place. Take, for example, hammering down their precise role. How do they make the community better? What function do they hold? From a historical perspective, of course both of them are valuable in terms of understanding the Revolutionary War. They can work to be stewards of history in making sure that the US eventually gets independence, but they need something more than that. This season could be about exploring that.

Of course, we do imagine that there will be some romance ahead for both Roger and Bree and plenty of other characters, as well — this is intertwined closely into the essence of what Outlander is at the end of the day. It’s so many different genres all at once, and that’s a part of what makes it consistently one of the most ambitious shows that you’re ever going to have a chance to see.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Outlander right now

What do you most want to see from Roger and Bree moving into Outlander season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







