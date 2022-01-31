Blue Bloods season 12: When could the 250th episode air?

For those who are not aware, there is some truly exciting stuff happening within the world of Blue Bloods season 12 — the 250th episode is coming! The cast and crew were working on this episode as recently as last week and it goes without saying that they had an awesome time with it.

Just think about it like this: How many times do you see a show make it to this point in modern-day TV? It’s going to happen less and less due to the fragmentation of programming, and the fact that there are fewer “monster” hits like there was a good 10-15 years ago before Netflix and other streaming services really started to take off.

So be excited for this episode; however, also be prepared to be stuck waiting a good while in order to see it. For starters, the 248th episode of the show is not airing until close to the end of the month — think Friday, February 25. With that in mind, March 11 is the earliest date this installment could come on CBS. If it doesn’t happen then, you could be waiting until April to see it based on how the network wants to schedule out March Madness this year.

Do we think that this episode will probably look and feel like most others? Most likely. Blue Bloods never is one to get meta or think somewhat outside of the box. Yet, we do hope that at some point over the course of the hour there is at least some attention paid to the show’s legacy, or that maybe there could be a notable guest star or two who comes by in order to tribute it further.

