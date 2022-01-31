When Calls the Heart season 9 poster puts Elizabeth, Lucas front & center

As you prepare for the When Calls the Heart season 9 premiere coming on the Hallmark Channel this March, why not rejoice courtesy of a new poster reveal?

If you look below, you can get a first look at what the cable network is using to promote the new season (per Entertainment Tonight). To the surprise of no one, at the center of it is none other than Elizabeth and Lucas! At the conclusion of season 8, Erin Krakow’s character decided to pursue a relationship with him and this has us precisely where the two of them are now. While there are no guarantees that they will run into the sunset together, we know that in general, this is an optimistic show. We have to imagine that there are going to be joyful, romantic moments with the two of them coming up.

Are there going to be conflicts? Absolutely. Lucas has a past that we could learn more about this coming season, and then there’s the not-so-simple challenge of trying to make their individual lives work with one another. That’s certainly not an easy thing to do, but if they love each other, they can figure things out.

What the poster reminds us of mostly is some of the central themes at the core of When Calls the Heart — relationships, community, and striving to pursue your happiness. We recognize more often than not that this is not a particularly easy thing to do much of the time.

Do we wish we had more to share about the sideplots?

Absolutely, but we imagine that some more info will start to surface on that in the weeks ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9?

Share some of your thoughts and expectations on the future below! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







