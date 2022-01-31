The Resident season 5 episode 11 video: A patient with Nic’s heart

Just in case you needed a reason to be emotional today, we come presenting a new sneak peek for The Resident season 5 episode 11. This is one that will revolve around Nic in a way, even though Emily VanCamp’s character died years ago in the show’s timeline.

What’s going on here? In the sneak peek below via TVLine, AJ clues in Conrad on a new patient who was brought into the hospital, one who has Nic’s heart following a transplant a few years ago. We heard at the time of the character’s death that this was her final act of heroism; as an organ donor, she was going to help so many different people despite no longer being among the living.

Ultimately, this is going to be a really difficult case for Conrad to be around since this is someone who still carries with her part of the woman she loved. It goes without saying that he’s going to do whatever he can in order to help her, mostly because this is what he would do for any patient who walks into the hospital. This just adds that much more drama to what you’re going to see unfold. Conrad will always love Nic, and that’s the case regardless of whether or not he is going to end up finding someone else.

This episode will test Conrad a good bit; we can’t speak to if there are any other long-term ramifications that are going to come out of it. For now, the most important thing is that this signifies that The Resident as a series is not looking to just blow past the death of Nic. They are making sure that her memory lingers and is honored for some substantial period of time.

