This Is Us season 6 episode 5: A Rebecca, Miguel origin story?

We know that there’s a lot of people who want more of Rebecca and Miguel’s past on This Is Us season 6 and rest assured, that is coming!

While there may be a slightly larger spotlight down the road on Mandy Moore and Jon Huertas’ characters, Tuesday night’s “Heart and Soul” could be a worthy jumping-off point for a lot of it. In the promo below, you get what is an ever-so-small taste of the story being told here.

The focus of this footage is mostly about speed-dating, which of course is the most terrifying thing imaginable. Miguel tells her that it’s time to make a leap forward and ultimately, he wants her to be happy. We know he also wants the same for himself. In general, This Is Us has a lot of ground to cover with these two. They had a romance, then were apart, and then eventually found their way back to each other. Miguel has not always had an easy time, given that for most of his life, he’s found himself being compared relentlessly to Jack. It’s an impossible thing to measure up to, but we know that he’s a caring guy who wants to be there for the Pearsons to the best of his ability.

We do think a lot of people have warmed to Miguel over time; moving forward, it would be great to see him explored even further — including, of course, if he is alive in the flash-forward timeline.

