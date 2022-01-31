NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 14: A strong return date hint at CBS

If you are curious to learn the NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 14 return date at CBS, we imagine that you’re the same as a lot of people out there. We know that there is a long hiatus coming for the Vanessa Lachey series, but when will it end?

Well, thanks to our TV neighbors to the north, we have a small clue about that return date could be. We’ve seen a Canadian promo for the show that signals a February 28 return, which makes sense for a couple of reasons. First, the Olympics are airing until February 20, and there’s no reason for the show to air during the Games. Meanwhile, so many episodes have aired for season 1 already; more than likely, the network wants to save some of their good stuff for a little bit further on down the road.

We should note, of course, that CBS has yet to confirm this air date, and it’s always possible the next new episode will have different dates in separate parts of the world. Typically the NCIS franchise airs on the same day both in America and Canada, but there are instances here and there where things get swapped around. (More confirmation on the return date should be made available in just a couple of days, when CBS starts to specify their schedule for the weeks ahead.)

For those wondering about NCIS proper, the one thing we know with some certainty is that it should be back at some point in February. Not only that, but it’s poised to return with an episode co-written by cast member Brian Dietzen. We’re expecting both of these shows to return for another season, but we could be waiting until the spring in order to get full confirmation on that.

