Claws season 4 episode 10 spoilers: The series finale showdown

Next week on Claws season 4 episode 10, we are going to see the epic, emotional end of the road. Desna worked so hard to build her empire and yet now, everything is about to come crashing down. Who would’ve imagined that we’d get to this point? Also, who would’ve thought we’d be at a point where much of the story is a showdown between Desna and Quiet Ann?

Yet, this is where we are. There’s a reasonably good chance that a major character or two could die by the end of the story. Meanwhile, there’s an equally good chance that we could see the entire community of Palmetto rocked for generations. From the get-go much of Claws revolved around the question of how far someone would go for success. We’re now getting the answer to that, but there’s another thing to consider here, as well: What are the consequences of some of your actions? How do you cope with every single thing that you’ve done?

Below, you can check out the full Claws season 4 episode 10 synopsis with a few more pieces of insight as to what lies ahead:

Desna, the gangster queen of Palmetto, has her final showdown with nemesis Quiet Ann; Desna must jump through hoops as she and her crew prepare to escape from Palmetto.

Will there be a fitting conclusion to this story?

There should be. It’s bee known for quite a while now that this is the final season of Claws. With that in mind, the writers had ample time here to cultivate an ending that ties together most loose ends. We know that we’re a part of this culture now where a number of shows do get revived, but it happens a little less than it would first appear on the surface.

