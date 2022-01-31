The Masked Singer season 7 promo: An Ogre, Lemur, & a Frog Prince!

The premiere of The Masked Singer season 7 is going to be coming to Fox in early March, and today, the network debuted the first promo during the NFC Championship Game.

While by and large we’ve seen the singing competition follow the same format year after year, there is a slight tweak to how it’s being promoted this time. Fox is highlighting the tagline “the good, the bad and the cuddly” at the end of the promo, and that suggests that there could be groupings based on the characters that you see. There are some truly-adorable contestants this time including a Lemur, but then you’ve also got something in a giant Ogre and then also what we’re guessing is a Frog Prince. Given that we’ve already seen a Frog on the show before and also a Monster, they’ll have to start being creative when it comes to how they market some of their contestants.

In terms of the performances themselves, we’re sure that a lot here is going to look pretty similar to what it did a couple of years ago. The hope has to be moving forward that the show does at least a slightly-better job of hiding their clues; we’ve been saying this for years, since any internet-savvy person probably has a lot of these figured out within the first couple of performances.

Yet, we don’t think the producers care all that much that some people with Google figure things out quick. Instead, they’re a little more focused on the fact that families watch the show and they want to create an immersive, entertaining experience for them. That includes casting people who different generations of viewers will recognize for a number of separate reasons.

