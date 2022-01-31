Supermarket Sweep season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at ABC?

In light of the finale airing tonight on ABC, let’s go ahead and pose the question: Will there be a Supermarket Sweep season 3 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road for this series?

The first order of business here is sharing where things stand, at least at the time of this writing: Nothing is confirmed as of yet when it comes to the long-term future. We do think that there’s going to be at least some demand for more of the show, and for good reason. There’s a reason why the original was a cult phenomenon and aired in repeats for SO many years: There’s something about the format that is inherently addictive! Everyone has to spend a substantial mount of time at the grocery store in their lives.

Alas, at the moment nothing is 100% official when it comes to the future of Supermarket Sweep on ABC. The ratings for season 2 are down substantially from season 1, but there are a couple of easy-to-explain reasons for that. Take, first and foremost, the first season having more enthusiasm around it simply for the sake of nostalgia. Season 2 had a hard time after it aired opposite the NFL, so that is yet another thing that ended up working against the show this time.

ABC won’t hurry along an announcement on what the future holds here, with the simple reason for it being that there’s no reason for them to do so. More than likely, they’re going to spend the new few months determining quite what their programming needs are before making a firm decision. The thing about Supermarket Sweep and a number of their other game shows is that they can air at almost any moment; they’ll draw enough viewers to turn a profit most of the time, even if not all of them give you a ton of headlines along the way.

