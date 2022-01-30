Blue Bloods season 12: Donnie Wahlberg celebrates co-star Tom Selleck

It’s true that Blue Bloods season 12 is going to be on hiatus until late February; yet, there is still quite a bit to celebrate here! That includes, of course, a chance to see Donnie Wahlberg talk all about his co-star Tom Selleck in honor of his 77th birthday this weekend.

In a new post on Instagram (see below), the actor behind Danny Reagan noted that Tom has become a father figure to him over the years in addition to being a great friend. He also joked that Tom would never see the post since the actor doesn’t even know what Instagram is. Yet, he wanted all of his fans to know precisely what he thought about his co-star.

To say that Donnie and Tom know each other well at this point is an understatement like no other. They’ve worked alongside each other for well over a decade, and that includes spending a lot of time at the family-dinner table. When the two get to work together outside of that it’s considered a treat, and that’s precisely what we had a chance to see on this past episode. In general, the last couple of installments have been great for Danny and Frank Reagan in terms of spending time together. While we don’t necessarily think that Donnie is going to someday replace Frank as Commissioner, there is a lot of mutual respect there. Danny may not always follow the letter of the law, but he does ensure he gets the job done.

Moving forward this season, we hope that these two get a chance to spend more time together. Also, continue to challenge each other. The Reagans often make each other better, and we do hope that continues to be the case.

