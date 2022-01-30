Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Are we going to have a chance to dive into season 4 episode 13 in a matter of hours?

Given the presence of the NFL Playoffs on the air this weekend, we know that there are a ton of networks opting for repeats as opposed to new episodes. Yet, that is not entirely the case when it comes to the Nathan Fillion drama. There IS a new episode tonight at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, and this is one with surprisingly high stakes. After all, before “Fight or Flight” comes to a close we could see a case around a helicopter take a few dramatic twists and turns. For some more news all about that, be sure to check out the full The Rookie season 4 episode 13 synopsis:

“Fight or Flight” – Officers John Nolan and Lucy Chen must fulfill three quests if they want to get a stolen police helicopter back safely from a teenage thief. Meanwhile, Officer Nyla Harper and Aaron Thorson must guard a convicted cop killer in the hospital following a prison riot on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, JAN. 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Now if there is some bad news to report, it comes from the simple fact that there is no new episode next week, or the week after that. We’re going to be waiting for a long time thanks to the start of the Winter Olympics; hopefully, we’ve got some sort of great tease at the end of this that better sets the stage for what could be coming the rest of the way.

Also, wouldn’t it be nice to get a season 5 renewal by the time the show comes back? Absolutely, but there’s a pretty small chance that will happen. News on that will probably come later in the spring.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now

What do you most want to see on The Rookie season 4 episode 13?

Do you think this will be one of the most exciting episodes of the season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







