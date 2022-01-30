Is Linda Bassett leaving Call the Midwife and her role of Nurse Phyllis Crane? What about Helen George and her role of Trixie? After tonight’s new episode, there are certainly a TON of questions.

The first thing that we should note here, though, is pretty simple: Don’t make any enormous assumptions based solely on what we saw tonight. Remember that George, for example, recently welcomed a baby; this exit may just be a part of her maternity leave. We’re hoping that you will have a chance to see her before the end of the season; if not, we know that there series has already been renewed by BBC One for a season 11. We tend to think that this is a reason for a good bit of hope.

While Bassett and George have each been a part of the Call the Midwife world for some time, there doesn’t appear to be any direct evidence that either one of them is done being a part of it. Because of that, we’ll continue to be hopeful that they will each have a role to play still down the road.

There’s no denying that this entire episode was emotional, with Lucille’s miscarriage being a major part of what we saw. We know that this show has never shied away from difficult storylines, and this is one that will hit close to home for a lot of people out there. It generated some powerful performances, and of course we’re left to wonder what the long-term ramifications are going to be for Lucille. This is someone who works to deliver babies for a living; yet, she has to go back to work with the knowledge that she lost the one she was expecting to have. That’s difficult.

