Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Are you going to get season 2 episode 10 amidst some playoff football on the air?

Given that there was no new installment on the air this past week, it goes without saying that we want more stories sooner rather than later. There are a lot of new cases for Robyn McCall to take on, and we imagine there’s a chance for some awesome action sequences.

Unfortunately, you’ll be waiting a little while to see what’s coming up next. CBS has already confirmed that the Queen Latifah series is going to be off the air until Sunday, February 27. What gives with that? Well, if it aired tonight, it would be doing so up against the likes of the NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, if it aired next week, it’d be up against the Olympics. Because of the Winter Games, the network is opting to keep the show on hold for a good while. We’re hoping that there will at least be more insight on episode 10 over the next couple of weeks.

One of the big creative challenges for The Equalizer moving forward is going to be simply finding a way to ensure that you can adjust following the firing of Chris Noth. He was a big part of the series, but he could not stay given the serious allegations against him. The writers need to now determine if you recast the character, or just move in a totally different direction. We imagine that we’re not going to be seeing a determination made here right away on what the future holds, so it may require a little bit of patience before we learn for sure what is going to happen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Equalizer right now

What do you most want to see on The Equalizer season 2 episode 10?

Are you bummed that there is no new episode on the air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







