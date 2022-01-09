The Equalizer season 2 episode 10 return date hopes over at CBS

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn The Equalizer season 2 episode 10 return date over at CBS? What about other news on what lies ahead?

The first order of business here may as well be getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no installment airing next week on the network. The same goes for the week after. As a matter of fact, it doesn’t appear as though the Queen Latifah series is going to be returning for a good while.

While nothing is confirmed as of yet, don’t be surprised if The Equalizer is done after tonight until we get to the other side of the Winter Olympics in late February. At that point, it could air another batch of episodes before another break, with the reason for it this time being potentially March Madness. We know that there is still a reasonable number of episodes still to come, so at least take some solace in that. We just wish that there was something more to share with you insofar as what lies ahead.

So what are we currently projecting when it comes to new stories? We would argue that the core of The Equalizer right now is still Robyn McCall serving as a voice for the voiceless; more than likely, that is not going to change anytime soon. She’ll have to continue to find ways to balance out her work and then also keeping her identity a secret, which is not the easiest thing to do in the world. The show this season in particular has done a great job ensuring that most of the cases are pretty topical, and that is absolutely something that we don’t see changing over the next few weeks. The more the writers can push stories in this direction, the better off we’ll all be.

