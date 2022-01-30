Saturday Night Live: Peyton Manning returns to talk NFL, Emily in Paris

We expected that there would be some surprises on Saturday Night Live — what we didn’t expect was a Peyton Manning cameo!

It’s been a long since we had a chance to see Peyton on the show, and it was ALL sorts of bizarre. The former NFL legend came on to discuss recent headlines, but ultimately went on to talk more about Emily in Paris, which he became addicted to over the past couple of weeks. This is what he has been doing instead of watching the playoff games, or even spending a long time thinking about Tom Brady’s supposed retirement.

We can’t even begin to explain just how funny this was — Peyton was brilliant from start to finish. He’s such a natural entertainer, which is a weird thing to say for an athlete. Only a small percentage of people in this profession could pull this off, and he did so without skipping a beat. The jokes were so on point, and the writers did a GREAT job of cramming all of the Netflix series into just a handful of minutes. We love to think that there was someone on staff who sat down and studied Emily in Paris just for the sake of making this so good. Talk about research!

You can make a good case after watching this that Peyton should host SNL again in the future and honestly, we wouldn’t be mad about that. this is the perfect use of a cameo: It wasn’t fully promoted entering the show, and the turn in the middle of the sketch was brilliant. We expected things to go one way and they spun around entirely.

Rest assured, we’ll be watching this sketch again tomorrow for a few more laughs — even the beret inclusion was amazing.

Related – Check out some other updates when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now

What did you think about Peyton Manning discussing Emily in Paris on this Saturday Night Live episode?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we want you to be in the loop for those. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







