Is Yellowstone new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are we diving back into the world of the Dutton Ranch after weeks away?

We know that there is some good news to share at this given moment in time — after all, we’re going to be seeing the prequel back on the air! We know that 1883 is airing this weekend on Paramount+, and that will be a chance to see the descendants of John Dutton get a little bit closer to discovering their future home in Montana.

However, we’re still in quite the waiting game when it comes to Yellowstone season 5. There is no new episode tonight and beyond that, there won’t be one over the next few months, either.

The good news is that over the past couple of weeks, we’ve started to hear a few more details when it comes to the future of Yellowstone. Take, for starters, that it’s all but confirmed that you are going to see another season, and that filming is set to begin in the spring. All of the cast is getting set to go back to location and with that, hopefully will get a chance to do some really exciting stuff. With how season 4 ended, it feels like there’s more to be told with Market Equities, and then also getting a chance to see to Jamie fully under the thumb of Beth.

So how will the premiere start off? There’s a chance that there’s some sort of time jump and if that’s the case, hopefully the election for the next Governor is going to be front and center in the story. We have a feeling that John will do what he can in order to get out of running — is Jamie a viable alternative, now that he’s being controlled? That’s at least something to think about for the time being.

