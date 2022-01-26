Yellowstone season 5 star talks possible season 6, long-term future

Sure, there is no Yellowstone season 5 renewal as of yet at the Paramount Network, but there’s nothing to worry about when it comes to the future. There’s another season coming beyond the one that just aired, and who knows where the future will go from there?

The most important thing to note here is that everybody behind the scenes seems to be really confident that the show will be on the air for a while. Speaking to TV Insider, star Ian Bohen (who plays Ryan) made it clear that a season 5 is “100%” happening and he was already preparing for what lies on the other side:

“We are shooting in May. I don’t think that’s a secret at all. We are starting Season 5 and I would be completely astounded if we didn’t shoot 6. And I’d say that there’s a fair chance we might shoot a seventh season. Just depends on whether the creator [Taylor Sheridan] wants to write another 10 episodes or if his story is finished at the 60th episode or not. So that’s it. And he’s gonna sit down and go, ‘what do I want to do? Do I want to keep doing this or do I want to do something different?’”

A lot of this goes along with some of what we’ve said already about the future of Yellowstone, as we wouldn’t be shocked if a season 5 and season 6 are ordered at the same time. That will allow Sheridan to spend plenty of time planning ahead and/or establishing a potential endgame. He’s said in the past that he doesn’t foresee this show lasting a full ten seasons, but there’s plenty of life left in it at the same exact time.

If Yellowstone season 5 does start filming in the spring, there is a good chance that we could see it on the air at some point in the fall.

