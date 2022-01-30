Saturday Night Live: Katy Perry, mushrooms perform ‘When I’m Gone’

Katy Perry was the musical guest for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, so what did she bring to the table for her new single “When I’m Gone”? Well, let’s just say this was a strange, partially Alice in Wonderland inspired number.

At the center of this performance were a TON of dancing mushrooms — some of them carried “Eat Me” signs, which is a pretty obvious reference to the Lewis Carroll classic and the Disney movie that brought the material to a new generation. This felt a lot like Katy going back to some of her Teenage Dream / Prism days as a performer, where she did a lot of bright, colorful live events. We could’ve easily seen this visual aesthetic on one of her earlier albums, complete with Katy bringing back her long back hair.

We almost wondered before Katy was announced as musical guest if she’d end up hosting the show again, given that we’ve seen her take on that role before and she did a pretty solid job. Even when she did, though, she wasn’t the musical guest and as we’ve seen over the years, it’s hard to balance things out here.

More than likely, you’re going to be seeing a TON of Katy over the next several weeks. After all, she’s going to be back as a judge on the new season of American Idol, where she will be joined by the likes of Lionel Richie and then also Luke Bryan. We imagine that there will be some other performances from her down the road, but we’ll have to wait and see on some of those.

We’re not sure this performance will surprise anyone who knows Katy’s style but, in general, this was fun! Her second performance was a stripped-down, beautiful version of “Never Really Over,” which she originally released some time back.

What did you think about Katy Perry’s performance of “When I’m Gone” on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live episode?

