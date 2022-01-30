Entering Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 9, we certainly did not expect to see some many “ghosts” to come back from the dead! Yet, that is precisely what happened at the start of the episode.

In the first couple of minutes, we saw a pretty elaborate dream sequence where Tariq St. Patrick realized how much blood was on his hands. For starters, we saw people Tariq is responsible for directly, including Ray Ray and Jabari Reynolds. Yet, he also saw people who died in part because of his actions. Take his sister Raina, Kanan Stark, and even Joe Proctor, who was gunned down by Tommy Egan. The whole dream ended with the return of Carrie beyond the grave, and then a phone call from his father.

Why did we not get Omari Hardwick in here as Ghost himself? The answer is ambiguous, but we get a feeling that James St. Patrick won’t be coming back in any form during this show. Remember that we didn’t hear his voice reading the letter earlier this season, and in an Instagram Live session, show creator Courtney Kemp revealed that it would’ve been “ideal” to have Hardwick back reading it. For one reason or another, it just doesn’t seem like we’re going to get him.

Nonetheless, we do think that this was a super-cool opening to the episode, plus a smart way for Power Book II: Ghost overall to tip a cap to its own past and everything that we saw back in the earlier days of the franchise.

