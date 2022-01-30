Saturday Night Live return date: John Mulaney is back as host!

Following tonight’s Saturday Night Live hosted by Willem Dafoe, do you want to get a return date, or more on what’s next? Well, we’ll break down some of what we know within this piece.

First and foremost, we should point out that you’ll be waiting for a while for what lies ahead. Because of the Olympics, SNL is going to MIA for the next few weeks. The great news is that when it DOES come back on February 26, it’s going to be with John Mulaney as the host! He’s been a frequent performer in this role over the years, but a lot has changed since his last stint. He’s gone to rehab, welcomed a baby with Olivia Munn, and he’s also been out doing more standup.

So what can we expect from John as a host this time around? One thing that feels assured is that we’ll get another chapter of the New York City musicals that we’ve seen over the years. We’ve seen a few iconic ones, though the diner lobster will remain a personal favorite for quite some time. We do think we’ll also get a lengthy standup monologue as well.

For those wondering, LCD Soundsystem is poised to be the musical guest for Mulaney’s show.

Will the Olympics tie into this show at some point?

Don’t be surprised if that is the case. It’s probably too hard to hire an SNL host from the Games this far in advance since you don’t know who the stars will be. Yet, it makes sense for NBC, who broadcasts the games, to try and capture some momentum from it. There could even be a host from the Olympics some point a little later on the season. For now, we get Mulaney!

