Celebrity Big Brother 3 spotlight: How will Cynthia Bailey fare this season?

Entering Celebrity Big Brother 3, is Cynthia Bailey going to have an advantage? Only if understanding the game is called an advantage, since there are some people this season who are honestly clueless.

When the last season of the show aired a few years back, Bailey’s friend and Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate Kandi Burruss was on the series and did reasonably well for herself. Meanwhile, she also knows the eventual winner of that season in Tamar Braxton. With that in mind, Cynthia had a couple people she could call up before this season for advice on how to play! We think she’s certainly entertaining, and should give us a mix of great TV content and also strategic play.

Of course, knowing the game does not necessarily mean that you’re going to do well, but we’re reasonably hopeful for the reality start based on what we’ve seen about her preseason. She’s very much self-aware on who she is and her chances; she’s not going in there expecting to win a ton of competitions and instead, her plan is to rely more on allies and other parts of her game to get by. She could go under the radar for a little while just because she won’t be the first person who stands out as a threat, and she could use that to her advantage.

So is there a clear weakness Cynthia has? There could be some dumb conspiracies that she and Teddi Mellencamp could have a built-in alliance, even though they were on different versions of The Real Housewives franchise. We don’t think that will really be much of a thing. We think she’ll understand how to play and what to say/not say in the house, and our only major concern is that she lands on the outside of the numbers.

Our take on Cynthia, at least for now, is that she’s an underdog contender. While she wouldn’t be the first person we’d pick to be the winner, she is more than capable of taking the title home.

