NCIS season 19: When to expect possible season 20 renewal

We know we’re in the midst of an extended NCIS season 19 hiatus, but doesn’t the time feel right to talk a season 20 renewal? At the very least, it absolutely feels that way — especially when you think about the ratings.

Back when Mark Harmon first departed the series, there was a lot of chatter that the CBS series was destined to start declining — after all, it’s inevitable it will eventually, right? Well, here’s the thing: It didn’t quite happen in the way a lot of people expected.

Here are some interesting facts to chew on: It’s true that not a single episode since Harmon’s exit has scored the same viewership as the first four from this season, suggesting that there are some who did leave when Gibbs did. Yet, this past episode drew almost 7.5 million live viewers, and only about 200,000 less people than Harmon’s final episode back in the fall. That’s a really strong retention rate, all things considered.

Just when you look at the live numbers alone, it’s easy to figure out that an NCIS season 20 is coming. The question becomes when the renewal will be announced. While it’d be fun to get it soon as an act of defiance to all the naysayers, we don’t expect anything officially until April or May. The tendency here is for CBS to announce several of their renewals at once, much like we saw recently with The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, and Ghosts getting a pickup at the same time. If NCIS were ending this season, we feel like now would be the time that news starts to come out. Since it hasn’t, we have to have some confidence that there’s still a few more stories left to tell.

