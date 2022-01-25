NCIS season 19 episode 13: When to expect promo, other details

We know that NCIS season 19 episode 13 should arrive before the end of February. We also know it’s highly anticipated! Given that we don’t have either an official promo or synopsis for the hour just yet, it’s almost surprising there’s as much buzz out there as there is.

Of course, there are a couple of different reasons for it. For starters, this episode is being co-written by Scott Williams and cast member Brian Dietzen. Given that he’s been a part of the NCIS world for so long, he probably has a unique perspective on this show and some of its characters. Also, it’s going to mark the first appearance from Meredith Eaton on the show in years as Carol Wilson!

So when will some of these details emerge? Come the first two weeks of February, we should at least know the episode’s title; shortly after that, some sort of synopsis should emerge. Given both the return of Eaton and Brian’s presence as a co-writer here, we imagine that there’s going to be a little bit more promotion here than usual.

In true CBS fashion, we imagine that the first promo for this particular episode is going to surface a week before it arrives. If this episode airs on February 28, for example, expect the first promo on February 21. No matter when it airs, we’re going to have to be patient — let’s just hope it lives up to the hype that is already out there!

