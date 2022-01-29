Killing Eve season 4: More hype around upcoming trailer reveal!

If you did not know the Killing Eve season 4 trailer is coming on Tuesday — why not have a little reminder of how awesome it could be?

In a post on Twitter (see below), the show’s official account did its best to get us all collectively hyped with a memorable Villanelle-centric scene. We know that Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh both are going to get some awesome material for this final stretch of episodes, and we expect the trailer to offer up a few teases. More than likely, we’ll see where the events of the season 3 finale brought them, and if Villanelle has really found a higher calling as hinted at in the photo above.

Here’s the thing with Villanelle, though: It’s SO easy to jump to conclusions when you see something totally out of context. Take, for example, that photo, or the one of her dressed like a clown in the past. You can easily see those and think she’s just ventured down a new path in life. Yet, that’s not really the case. Anything could be an undercover mission for the assassin.

So are Eve and Villanelle going to team up to take down the Twelve? Or, are we going to see the two utterly destroy each other? Could they run off into the sunset together? The crazy thing right now is that ALL of these scenarios are in play, and it really just depends on whatever the storytellers decide.

The new season of Killing Eve is premiering in late February on BBC America and AMC.

