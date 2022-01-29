The Book of Boba Fett season 1 episode 6 preview: The last before finale!

The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 is coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, and it’s fair already to call this one enormous. We are, after all, talking about the penultimate episode of the season. After this airs, the only thing that’s left is the epic season 1 finale. (Will there be a season 2, or a chance to explore more down the road? Maybe, but we don’t think there’s going to be any real rush with that.)

We’ll be the first to admit that it took some time for Boba’s solo series to get going. There were multiple time periods to juggle, and there also ended up being so much more going on here when it came to characters than we first assumed. Yet, we do think that this show is in a pretty fantastic place now, and we are also building up to some magnificent things at the end of the season. We just got a small little preview for what The Mandalorian season 3 could look like but in the end here, the focus is being thrown right back on Boba … just like you would expect for it to be.

Now, we do have to say this: Could Disney+ do a little something more when it comes to its promos? The one for episode 6 (see below) is more of a highlight reel for what we’ve seen so far than anything that is coming up next. We get it: The Star Wars universe loves to be as secretive as possible. In a way, though, we’d rather have nothing at all than something super-generic that more or less gives away zero when it comes to the story ahead.

No matter what we specifically see in episode 6, we imagine that the main purpose will be setting the stage for the finale. As you would imagine, that’s going to be as epic an hour of television as you are ever going to find.

