The Resident season 5 episode 13 spoilers: A case hits close to home

The ResidentThe Resident season 5 episode 13 on February 15 is going to be a number of different things — but in particular, it will be personal to one character at Chastain.

The first thing that we do want to emphasize here is that while a number of other shows are taking some time off for the Olympics, Fox is taking a gamble and programming directly opposite the Games. Is this the right thing for them to do? It’s a tough thing to say at first, but we think that it could be. For starters, the Olympics taking place in Beijing means that a lot of the primetime highlights will be online earlier in the day — it may not be a situation where every person under the sun is waiting around until primetime. Also, there won’t be that big of a competitive market for alternative programming over the next month: The Resident could take advantage.

Tuesday is going to mark the show’s first airing in 2022; meanwhile, there are at least three episodes airing in a row. For a few more details on episode 13, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

A tragic accident occurs at Jessica’s sister’s gender reveal party, putting her brother-in-law’s life in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Conrad, Irving & Trevor work on an influencer whose life was put in danger by a risky cosmetic surgery. Then, Bell is cleared for his first surgery back and Billie is forced to face her past head-on in the all-new “Viral” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Feb. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-513) (TV-14 D, L, V)

First of all, we feel for Jessica’s family. She’s been a great recurring character and ultimately, this entire story could be a reminder that people really need to chill out when it comes to gender-reveal parties. Meanwhile, it’s nice to get some verification that Bell is going to be able to return to the hospital despite whatever he is going through.

