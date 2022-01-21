The Resident season 5 episode 11: Another return-date shift, new video

There are a couple of things worth pointing out here when it comes to The Resident season 5 episode 11 — so where should we begin?

For the time being, it feels like this is a suitable starting-off point: The return date has shifted again. First, the medical drama was slated to come back on Tuesday, February 1. Then, it moved forward a week to January 25. Now, we’re back at it airing on February 1 again. Judging from the way the show is promoting things now, it feels like this date will stick.

What’s the best way to kick things off here? We feel like it’s by sharing the synopsis for the next new episode, titled “Her Heart.” Take a look at the synopsis below:

A case turns personal for Conrad when the donor recipient of Nic’s heart is admitted to the ER. Bell is faced with a devastating diagnosis that causes him to make a heartbreaking decision. Meanwhile, the Raptor asks Devon to include his ailing mother in his clinical trial, causing Devon to face a major dilemma in the all-new “Her Heart” winter premiere episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Feb. 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-511) (TV-14 L, S, V)

Meanwhile, be sure to also check out the video below! Here, Matt Czuchry and many other cast members all do their part in order to set the stage for what lies ahead. The implication we get is that there are some serious surprises, and we think that for Dr. Bell in particular, hard choices are ahead. He may not want to accept whatever he’s been handed insofar as a diagnosis goes. Yet, how much of a choice does he have?

The wait is almost over! #TheResident returns February 1 at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/ioXm2VsPid — The Resident (@ResidentFOX) January 21, 2022

