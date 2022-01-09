The Resident season 5 episode 11 spoilers: A new return date!

We’ve got for you today some of the first details on The Resident season 5 episode 11, plus a chance in return date along with that!

Previously, it was announced that the Matt Czuchry series was going to be coming back with new episodes on Tuesday, February 1. That return has since been bumped up a week. The plan is now for “Her Heart” to air starting on Tuesday, January 25 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is going to be a pretty emotional episode for Conrad, mostly because he will revisit the death of Nic in a surprising way.

Below, you can check out the full The Resident season 5 episode 11 synopsis with a few details all about what lies ahead:

A case turns personal for Conrad when the donor recipient of Nic’s heart is admitted to the ER. Bell is faced with a devastating diagnosis that causes him to make a heartbreaking decision. Meanwhile, the Raptor asks Devon to include his ailing mother in his clinical trial, causing Devon to face a major dilemma in the all-new “Her Heart” winter premiere episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Jan. 25 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-511) (TV-14 L, S, V)

The story related to Bell is one that’s been floating out there for a good while now, mostly because we know Conrad has been trying to help him. The decision that he may now have to make, though, is a tricky one: If this diagnosis is dire, it could put him in a position where he has to walk away from the job. He may not want that, but it’s an unfortunate reality he could be forced to confront. Another one is simply that changes the way that he works. We’ve seen that this character is capable of evolving, so we’ll see what happens this go-around.

