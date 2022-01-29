The Blacklist season 9: An interesting point in possible season 10 renewal

Do we want to see The Blacklist renewed for a season 10 at NBC? Odds are, you already know the answer to that question if you’re reading this. The ratings have been surprisingly steady versus season 8 and beyond just that, we’re coming off of what is the best episode of the season. Isn’t now the perfect time for the network to announce something?

Well, we can at least tell you that there’s an interesting bit of historical perspective to think about here…

If you think back to 2021, it was actually late January when a season 9 was formally announced; with that in mind, it’s reasonable to think that a renewal could be announced any day now if NBC and Sony want more. We know that this show prefers to get the renewals early so that it can plan ahead; with the nature of this show, John Eisendrath and the writers need ample time in order to craft a fitting series finale if this is the final season.

With this in mind, we’d be surprised if there isn’t any chatter at all between now and when the show returns in late February. It’s certainly possible that we don’t hear anything publicly and yet, the fate of the series is a little more settled behind the scenes. While it doesn’t produce the same ratings as some other shows on the network, we do think that Sony works out a good deal with NBC every year that makes it worthwhile to bring it back. After all, the studio makes so much money on The Blacklist internationally — it has one of the best global audiences out of any series out there.

Also, if you’re NBC, why would you cancel it now? It’s more likely to stay than Ordinary Joe, its ratings aren’t that far off from New Amsterdam, and if you want it to be on Fridays moving forward, is there any other show that you really think could perform just as well there, if not better?

