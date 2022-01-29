Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be lucky enough to get three straight episodes in the month of January?

Just as you would imagine, there is quite a bit to get into here, but we’ll kick it off by getting the very-much good news out of the way: There is a new episode of the sketch show airing tonight! Willem Dafoe is poised to be the host after making a tiny cameo in this past episode, and we’re pretty excited to see what he does here. We’re talking about an acting icon and someone who had done a ton of awesome things beyond just being the Green Goblin.

What’s also interesting about tonight’s show is that you’re going to see Katy Perry stop by as the musical guest. She’s held this title on a number of occasions and has also hosted; when you think about all of that, it’s pretty easy to assume that she’s going to doing some sort of cameo in a sketch over the course of the episode.

Given that this is currently the last SNL announced, we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if this is the last episode to air until we get to the other side of the Olympics. We almost wonder if a big enough star comes from the Games if they will be asked to host, but we imagine that there is going to be a lot of time to wonder about that. For now, let’s just hope for a great show tonight! While the last couple of episodes have not necessarily been perfect, we certainly think that they’ve had their fair share of highlights from start to finish.

Of course, we also expect at least one or two Green Goblin references. That feels inevitable at this point.

