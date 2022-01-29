Nancy Drew season 3 finale: About that Nancy, Ace cliffhanger!

The Nancy Drew season 3 finale has officially come and gone and, to the surprise of no one, it was all sorts of crazy. It also left Nancy and Ace in a very precarious spot in their relationship. There could be something more there for the two of them, but let’s just say that a certain twist may give Nancy pause when it comes to acting on her feelings.

Basically, there’s a curse at play here: If she acts on her feelings for Ace, he dies. It’s one of the reasons why she’s diving so hard into her investigative career now — anything to give her a sense of purpose and distract from some of her pain.

So while there is no official renewal for Nancy Drew just yet, there’s a LOT to think about. Take, for example, how Ace is going to react to all of this. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what showrunner Melinda Hsu Taylor had to say on the subject:

If we are so fortunate, we definitely will pick up [the new season] with Ace wanting to know why Nancy ran out of his apartment like that. His question to her, “Are you in trouble?” is going to be the thing on his mind if and when we start season 4. “Why did Nancy run out of my apartment just when I thought she was going to kiss me? I bet she’s in trouble, I need to find out what’s going on.”

Of course, there’s going to be so much more going on in a season 4 than just this — take, for example, a new high-profile case with strange and possibly supernatural origins. We have a feeling that the events of the finale will loom large on another season, but there will be a few familiar things that you’ve come to know and love from the show over the years.

