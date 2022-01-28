Nancy Drew season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW? The latest

Leading up to tonight’s big finale on The CW, can you expect a Nancy Drew season 4 renewal to happen? Or, is it more likely that we’re at the end of the road for this mystery adaptation?

In past years, we’d probably come into this piece boasting confidently about the show’s future. Over time, The CW has built a reputation for being one of the most supportive networks out there in terms of preserving their shows and allowing them time to build an audience. While they do cancel series here and there, it’s at a much smaller rate than some of their broadcast competitors.

However, that once-solid ground may now have a few fissures in it. If you have not heard the news as of yet, the are discussions about a possible sale at The CW. Because of this, we can’t go into the spring feeling 100% confident about any show. Depending on who the purchaser is, they may have totally different plans for what they want the network to be. Lower-rated shows like Nancy Drew could be in some danger.

Unfortunately, the live numbers for the series do leave something to be desired. So far, Nancy Drew is averaging barely a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic coupled with just over 350,000 live viewers an episode. Obviously, that does only tell a small fraction of the story, as this show performs well in DVR viewership plus streaming on The CW app and elsewhere. There’s also a lot of value in the Nancy Drew property and the show is watched all over the world. These things might be enough in order to help it stick around.

If there is a Nancy Drew season 4, the #1 thing we hope for right now is that the network keeps the episode order the same. 13 installments just feels perfect for a show like this in so many different ways.

