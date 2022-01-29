Magnum PI season 4 episode 13: Will Maya, Magnum face off again?

On last night’s Magnum PI season 4 episode 13, we saw the introduction of a brand-new adversary to this world in Maya. She’s a fixer, a former lawyer, and also incredibly dangerous. Even though she had countless charges against her tonight, she somehow found a way to get out once she flipped on her client.

As if her demeanor (and that tattoo!) were not terrifying, there was that scene at the end of the episode. How did she get up on that mountain? That’s one question; another is why she chose to make it very clear that Magnum will be seeing her again. What does she gain from that?

Well, if there is one thing that we learned about Maya over the course of the episode tonight, it is that she is someone who loves a good challenge. This is not someone who is easily deterred by a threat coming at her, and she actually seemed honored that Magnum was such a worthy opponent. It’s almost like she went up against someone who she hadn’t battled in that sort of way before.

So will we see this character again this season? We should note that, for now, nothing is altogether guaranteed. However, we do think there’s a really good chance of that. Magnum PI often does a great job with their recurring characters and if we were the writers, we’d do whatever we could to embrace someone with the charisma and determination that Maya has. We can also picture right away how the character could become a part of this world again — think of her as some sort of high-profile case featuring someone who brings her in to clean up a messy.

Given that Maya almost views these sort of problems as a game, it’s probably fair to think she’ll take GREAT pleasure in taking down Magnum if the opportunity presents itself. Be aware of that in advance.

Do you think there’s a chance we will see Maya on Magnum PI season 4 moving forward?

