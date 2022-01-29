Snowfall season 5 trailer: How Teddy returns, & how Franklin fights on

This week FX finally released the much-anticipated Snowfall season 5 trailer and there is one huge takeaway from watching it: The bigger they are, the harder they could fall. Whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen.

Within this trailer, you can see Franklin flying high in some ways — business is booming more than ever before, even if the divides between him and the rest of his family are growing. He’s shown himself to be smart but ruthless; in his mind, he has to be in order to keep things going. The cops are starting to crack down and it is getting more and more dangerous out on the streets.

So how is Teddy going to factor into Franklin’s story? That’s something we wondered every since he left at the end of season 4. Yet, in this new trailer you see him return and question Franklin about some of his own acts — namely, putting himself in the position of middleman in his own organization.

If anyone does understand how much is at stake with this whole operation, it is Teddy; he’s toed the line since the start of working for the government while also getting further and further into this business. While Franklin doesn’t seem to be the sort to walk away, we almost wonder at this point if Teddy is in the same boat. Remember everything he’s given up to be a part of this business and with more success comes opportunities to use this in order to fund other projects. This is set to be the most dangerous season yet, and one where the worlds of Franklin and Teddy could easily come crashing down.

