Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness season 2: Is it renewed?

Following its premiere today on Netflix, can you expect a Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness season 2? Or, is this docuseries meant as a one-and-done thing?

We should note that Netflix should very much want to be in the Jonathan Van Ness business. We are talking here about someone who is immensely successful in everything else he’s done for the streaming service, so why wouldn’t this be a hit? We do think there’s boundless creativity with it, and much of his presentation works to keep people engaged and wondering what the next episode will be about. This is the sort of show that Netflix needs, at least in that it’s taking a well-known figuring and using his as a vessel to showcase and discuss important things.

For the time being, though, we should note that there is no official Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness season 2. That doesn’t mean that it is getting canceled; rather, we would assume that Netflix is going to take their time in order to properly gauge the performance here. It will look at total viewership for sure, but more than anything else, it will examine how many people watched every single episode. Netflix wants committed viewers, and not so much people who watch an episode here or there.

As for whether or not Van Ness will have more ideas for future seasons, it feels like a given that he will. Remember for a moment that this is a guy who has a successful podcast of the same name, and that has been going already for a rather long time. We think the success moving forward will depend a lot on the ideas and if the quality can stay the same as it’s been for season 1.

Ultimately, we imagine that we’ll get word on a season 2 at some point over the next couple of months.

