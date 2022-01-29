Outlander season 6 video: Mark Lewis Jones on playing Tom Christie

While there are a cornucopia of familiar faces coming into Outlander season 6, there are also some newcomers. Just as you would expect, not all of them are going to be of the altogether friendly sort.

With that mapped out, let’s have a brief introduction to Tom Christie, shall we? He is a character from the Diana Gabaldon book series who has a longstanding history with Jamie Fraser, and let’s just say that the two don’t see eye to eye on a number of different things.

In the video below, actor Mark Lewis Jones offers up his own perspective on playing the Christie character, including his arrival to Fraser’s Ridge, his “pious” nature, and some of the early conflicts that he has. This is clearly a man who is used to doing things his own way, and from the get-go he will struggle to adapt to something different in this community. That’s without even mentioning the other members of the Christie family, who are going to have an enormous story of their own in this new season.

In more general terms, one of the things that has been revealed already about Outlander season 6 is the theme of trying to preserve one’s home. Throughout much of this upcoming season, we’re going to see Fraser’s Ridge be attacked on a number of different fronts. Maybe we’re talking about the Revolutionary War, or maybe we’re talking on a psychological front. No matter what, it’s clear that this is going to be one of the hardest seasons yet for the community and its residents. By the end of the season, don’t be surprised if it both looks and feels a little bit different than how it currently stands.

Remember that Outlander season 6 is going to be premiering on Starz on Sunday, March 6. The same goes for the app.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now

What do you anticipate seeing from Tom Christie across Outlander season 6?

Have any theories? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Tom Christie is bringing a satchel full of drama to the Ridge. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/BzcM4r7ELO — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 28, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







