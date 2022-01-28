1883 season 1 episode 6 sneak peek: Rita Wilson guest stars!

This Sunday marks the long-awaited premiere of 1883 season 1 episode 6 on Paramount+, and we know there’s a big-name guest star set to appear!

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that actress/singer Rita Wilson would be joining her real-life friend Faith Hill for at least one episode, and we now have a brief peek behind the curtain as to what her role will be. In the video below (courtesy of People Magazine), Hill’s Margaret Dutton comes across Wilson’s shopkeeper Carolyn while at Doan’s Crossing. It’s pretty clear that Margaret’s had herself a day, which is why Carolyn offers her some whiskey punch.

Eventually, this leads to Carolyn and Margaret having themselves a good-ol’ time while James Dutton (Tim McGraw) goes to scope out one of the nearby rivers. We know there’s another crossing coming at some point during this episode, and we sure hope that it goes better than the last time one of these was attempted. This entire excursion has seen its fair share of big-time setbacks already, from the loss of supplies to losing someone like Ennis on this-past episode of the story.

The appearance from Wilson is just one way that Hill, McGraw, and Taylor Sheridan are trying to build up buzz around the already-popular prequel to Yellowstone. Earlier this season, Wilson’s husband and another McGraw/Hill family friend in Tom Hanks made a small appearance. Getting high-quality performers is yet another way to add more credibility to this world, and with the show’s success in mind, we tend to think that more will be coming eventually. As for whether or not we’ll get more this season, that’s a little bit more of a mystery for the time being.

Just note that for now, we’re at the halfway point of the season and there is absolutely still a lot of good stuff coming up soon.

What do you want to see from Rita Wilson moving into 1883 season 1 episode 6?

