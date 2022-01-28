The Bachelor episode 4 spoilers: The Houston Texans and a football date

When The Bachelor episode 4 airs on ABC this Monday, you will see the return of a time-honored tradition. In particular, we’re talking here about a group-date designed to make people physically combative. We’ve seen this revolve around everything from wrestling to straight-up brawling in the past depending on the season and this time around, we’re getting a deep-dive into the world of tackle football.

We should kick things off here by noting the obvious connections between football and the show’s lead Clayton Echard. While he never became a big name in the NFL, football was a huge part of his life for many years! It’s probably one of the reasons why he connects as well as he does with host Jesse Palmer.

In the video below, you can see Clayton’s women introduced to their new group date alongside two of the people who are helping them prepare: Players from the Houston Texans. (The show is heading to Texas in this episode, as it begins a lengthy tour of the globe reminiscent of some pre-pandemic seasons.) We don’t think either one of these guys is going to be THAT involved in the date itself; instead, it’s just a way for some NFL personalities to get some air time.

Here’s what we hate about these dates: Very rarely is this ever about romance. Instead, this feels more like a situation where we’re just going to watch people get hurt. You’ve got people competing for extra time with a guy they want to seemingly get engaged to at the end of the season; there’s also the idea of personal pride, where you want to “beat” the other time, which may have people on it who you may or may not like. From our vantage point, reality TV + football is a recipe for disaster.

Do you think that a football date on The Bachelor is even remotely a good idea?

