The Bachelor episode 4 spoilers: Shanae, Elizabeth conflict marches on

The Bachelor episode 4 is going to be on ABC come Monday, and the most one-sided feud of the season is going to continue.

So what’s going to happen next for Shanae and Elizabeth? It’s a legitimately good question, but also one that there’s no clear answer to since everything has been so bizarre from the beginning. It’s clear that Shanae feels in some way threatened by her, and is also blaming her for some of the isolation she’s feeling in the house. Meanwhile, Elizabeth’s main frustration is that most of her time with Clayton is spent talking about Shanae. The producers are really trying to make a meal out of shrimp-gate, even if it’s not the primary reason this whole feud exists.

Ultimately, The Bachelor episode 4 synopsis gives you a sense of what’s coming — and it doesn’t seem as though resolution is going to be around the corner:

“2604” – Shrimp-gate boils over into another week! Clayton takes it upon himself to pull Shanae and Elizabeth aside in an attempt to settle their dispute, but when the two become heated, frustration mounts and he cancels the cocktail party. Will the two bitter rivals survive the rose ceremony, or will both be sent packing? Then, for the first time in two years, “The Bachelor” jet sets around the globe on the journey to find love! At their first destination – Houston, Texas, Clayton gets a surprise visit from his best friend before his one-on-one date, where it’s time for a downhome Texas-style family barbecue followed by a surprise musical performance from country band Restless Road. Later, one woman overhears the others plotting to get her sent home, so stakes are especially high when the ladies are split into two teams for the Bachelor Bowl football classic on their group date. Special guests Jonathan Greenard and Kamu Grugier-Hill of the NFL’s Houston Texans coach the ladies, while legendary sports anchor Hannah Storm joins Jesse Palmer in the broadcast booth to provide some sidesplitting commentary. The intensity on the field is no joke as the winners will go to the after-party with Clayton while the losers go home. Nobody is laughing when a controversial woman on the losing team does some party crashing, leading to the most explosive confrontation of the season! “The Bachelor” airs MONDAY, JAN. 31 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Judging from what we’ve seen in the previews already it’s likely that Shanae survives until at least this football date, since she may be the one who crashes the after-party. What, did you really think that she was going to follow some of the rules based on what we’ve seen so far?

