This Is Us season 6 episode 5 photo: More on Jennifer Morrison’s return

A couple of weeks ago, we learned there was a lot more story coming for Jennifer Morrison on This Is Us season 6. Now, we have photographic proof.

The image above is a newly-released one, courtesy of NBC, for this Tuesday’s all-important “Heart and Soul.” It features Cassidy and Kevin (Justin Hartley) spending some time together, but what is the context of it? Is there a chance for some romance to bloom?

We understand fully why there are people ‘shipping Cassidy and Kevin, given that they do have at least some things in common and understand one another emotionally. We just wouldn’t read too much into this photo, at least not yet. While Kevin may be happy to see her, he didn’t come back to the East Coast for an opportunity to hang out. He’s out there for the purpose of his epic family home, which we’ve already seen years down the road in the flash-forwards. Since Cassidy roughly at the same place, it makes sense for them to spend time together. The same goes for Uncle Nicky, who we also know is going to be a part of this story. We’re also going to be seeing Edie around, and we’ve learned already that she is set to be Nicky’s future wife.

If nothing else, we anticipate that episode 5 will give us a much better sense of where Kevin and Cassidy stand; we’re not reading too much into this beyond that.

