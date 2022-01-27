This Is Us season 6 episode 5 spoilers: Edie will return

This Is Us season 6 episode 5 could be an exciting our of TV next week for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, a chance to see more Edie!

Back during the Nicky-centric episode “One Giant Leap,” we had a chance to learn that the character ends up meeting the flight attendant on his way back east; meanwhile, she shows up in the flash-forwards many years down the road. It’s clear that she is a huge part of the Pearson family moving forward, and we’re going to have a chance to see how she fits in soon!

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to get some of our thoughts on the most-recent episode of the NBC show. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are more updates and reviews coming through the remainder of the final season…

The image above is one of the latest ones released for Tuesday’s new episode, and of course it features Vanessa Bell Calloway’s character in a pretty-relaxed setting. Is she at the cabin? It certainly looks like it. We know that Kevin will be in area working on his family’s dream home — one that becomes the compound you see in the flash-forwards.

It’s already been confirmed that another familiar face will be coming back in this episode: Cassidy. It’s still not clear if Jennifer Morrison’s character will be Kevin’s long-term love, but we imagine that we’ll get an answer to that before too long. She and Madison have to be the top two contenders at the moment — we suppose that there are other contenders still out there, but we’ve yet to see either Sophie or Zoe at any point this season, in addition to any new love interest showing up in the present-day.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







