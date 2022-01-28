Blue Bloods season 12: See Marisa Ramirez’s 250th episode message

There is a new episode of Blue Bloods airing tonight on CBS but beyond just that, the cast and crew are celebrating something big behind the scenes!

If you did not know, the 250th episode is currently in production, and this is the sort of occasion worthy of some sort of sprawling, at-least metaphorical parade. There are so few shows that make it there! Yesterday, we shared some of what cast member Bridget Moynahan had to say about making it to this milestone, so why not loop in Marisa Ramirez today?

In a post on Instagram (see below), you can get a sense of what the actress behind Maria Baez had to say about the occasion. Her story is a memorable one, given that she is not an original cast member and was brought in along the way. Like so many other actors in this position, the quality of her work was able to transform a two-week gig into something that lasted for nine years. Before Baez, much of the story around Danny Reagan was that he was a guy who could never keep a partner — mostly because of his tendency to break almost every rule in the book. He was too much of a rogue, but Baez keeps him in check! They balance each other out really well and are lucky to be in each other’s lives as friends, as well.

Hopefully, there are many more good stories to come for Danny and Baez both in the 250th episode and the remainder of the season. For the time being, we’re just hoping that she’s fully recovered from that shooting earlier this season and there are no lingering effects on the character’s physical state.

