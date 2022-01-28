1883 season 1 episode 6 video: A look towards some unsung heroes

While you wait for 1883 season 1 episode 6 to arrive on Paramount+ this weekend, why not celebrate some of the stars behind the scenes? For the sake of this piece, we’re not talking about an actor … or at least a human one.

Instead, the latest post below from the show’s official Twitter is a celebration of all of the animals who are an important part of this series, and ultimately give it the sense of realism that you see week in and week out. Working with animals can often prove to be a challenge and yet, that’s what makes this show as authentic as it is. Everyone involved here, human and animal like, are trained extensively in order to be ready for every single situation they are thrown into. These are not easy conditions to be in at times, whether you are thinking about hot days or long hours.

When it comes to the horses on the show moving forward, let’s just say that the Dutton family and the rest of the crew is going to be forced to ford another river and take on some really difficult terrain. Without their horses, there’s no telling where everyone would end up. (Most likely, they’d be dead.) They’ve all overcome hardship so far and psychologically, Elsa’s going to be dealing with the aftermath of losing Ennis for some time.

We’re only at the halfway point of 1883 season 1 at the moment; when you think about that and that alone, it’s a good reminder that there is still a LOT of drama that will be coming around the bend. We just hope that some of these characters are ready for what’s next.

