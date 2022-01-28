Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Is this hiatus still going strong?

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Or, are we still in the midst of a brutal hiatus? Within this piece, we’ll offer up an answer to that, but also look further ahead to whatever the future holds.

First and foremost, though, we shall take on the title of bearer of bad news as we state the following: There is no new installment tonight. Not only that, but there isn’t going to be one for a little while still. Because of the impending Winter Olympics, you have to be prepared to see the drama off until late February. This is most likely the longest hiatus of the season, and those who watched the show live last year are probably used to this, as well. Remember some of the long breaks that existed way back when?

Ultimately, new episodes of Big Sky are going to focus on a LOT of different stuff when the show comes back, with much of it beginning with the death of Cassie’s father. This will inevitable take center stage for the first part of the story to come and then after that, the show will morph into a few other things. There’s obviously going to be the huge storyline with Wolf and Ronald, as the former has to figure out what he wants to do with his newly-captured criminal.

Also, it goes without saying but Ren’s presence will also loom large through the remainder of the season. Given that she was set up as the Big Bad from early on in season 2, we don’t see either Cassie or Jenny dispatching of her soon. Instead we’re probably going to get an intense, drawn-out conversation leading to some shocking developments by the end. While we can’t say yet if season 2 is going to be the end for Big Sky or not, it’s not the plan for it to be.

